Blacklane announces Kuwait chauffeur expansion

The global chauffeur service operates in 50 countries and has been offering premium, pre-booked rides since it was founded in 2011.

As Kuwait focuses on improving its transportation infrastructure, including the development of more sustainable mobility solutions such as electric vehicles (EVs), Blacklane provides the perfect fit.

Blacklane chauffeur rides in Kuwait

Blacklane offers customers comfort, reliability, and a choice of vehicle classes tailored to every need from business vans for group travel, to Business Class and First Class for.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Blacklane’s international growth strategy, with its expansion into Kuwait playing a key role in supporting the broader expansion strategy across the Middle East.

Blacklane is already present in markets such as the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, among others.

With its expansion into Kuwait City, the company is laying the groundwork to roll out its premium chauffeur services nationwide, while continuing to focus on scaling operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable mobility solutions across the Middle East.

Blacklane’s expansion into Kuwait City is a key step in the company’s mission to provide seamless, high-end chauffeur services to both business and leisure travellers, catering to the increasing demand for luxury transportation in the region.

Blacklane plans to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its local fleet in the near future, reinforcing its commitment to both environmentally responsible solutions and high-quality service in the country.

Fabio Adlassnigg, Head of Communications, said: “This expansion marks a significant milestone for Blacklane. Kuwait is a vital part of our vision for the Middle East, and we’re excited to bring our unique standard of service to travellers and residents alike”