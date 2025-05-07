dnata invests $110mn in 800 new airside fleet units for major global hubs

Dubai-headquartered leading global air and travel services provider dnata announced plans to deploy 800 new ground support equipment (GSE) units across its global network in 2025.

The rollout, valued at $110 million, is part of the company’s broader investment strategy to further enhance operational performance and reduce emissions throughout its operations, it said.

dnata’s new equipment will be delivered under long-term global framework contracts signed with leading manufacturers in 2024.

The 800 new units will be introduced across 10 countries, with the largest volumes allocated to the UAE, Brazil, Italy, the USA and Singapore, reflecting significant operational expansion this year in these markets.

Clive Sauvé-Hopkins, CEO – dnata Airport Operations, said the continued significant investment in a modern fleet reflects both the scale of the company’s expansion and ambition to lead the industry in operational excellence and sustainability.

“We are accelerating the adoption of zero- and low-emission technology wherever the infrastructure supports it – and where it is still developing, we proactively work with our partners to implement the most practical and forward-looking solutions,” he said.

The company said its global fleet strategy focuses on phasing out diesel engines and transitioning to electric, hybrid, or hydrogen-powered alternatives, tailored to the infrastructure and operational conditions of each location.

“As a result, more than 40 per cent of dnata’s fleet is electric in key markets, including Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK,” it said.

The company said it also actively engages with biofuel suppliers to reduce emissions, with most recently, it transitioning its entire non-electric fleet to biodiesel across its extensive operations in Dubai.

Many of dnata’s new, advanced equipment will be on display at dnata’s stand at the Airport Show, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 6-8 May.