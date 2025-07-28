Dubai aviation firm signs purchase agreement with United Airlines for 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has signed a purchase agreement with United Airlines for 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft and entered into long-term leases for these aircraft.

The aircraft will be delivered between August 2025 and February 2026.

“Today’s announcement of the purchase-lease back agreement of 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft follows our recent acquisition of an Airbus A321neo on lease to United, and reflects our continued commitment to the North American market. We congratulate United on their continued success and look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead,” Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise said, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The 737-9 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver efficiency, environmental performance, and passenger comfort to the single-aisle market.

The aircraft family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 per cent compared to jets it replaces.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of 750 aircraft, including 225 from Boeing, with plans to expand its fleet to meet market demand.