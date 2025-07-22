Dubai e-hailing service Hala reports 12% trip growth in first half of 2025

Dubai-based e-hailing service Hala has recorded growth in trips and users during the first half of 2025, alongside fleet expansion and sustainability initiatives.

The joint venture between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem reported a 12 per cent increase in taxi trips in Dubai during peak months, with active users rising by 10 per cent. In Ras Al Khaimah, trip volumes grew 11.3 per cent whilst user numbers increased by 15 per cent.

Hala sees surge in rides, users

Customer satisfaction maintained 4.9 out of 5, with 98 per cent of rated trips marked “Good” or better. The service delivered a 93 per cent trip fulfilment rate and maintained an average estimated time of arrival under three minutes in peak areas.

Hala expanded its fleet by 250 vehicles during H1, with 600 more planned for deployment. The company introduced four electric vehicle models, bringing the overall fleet to 90 per cent hybrid composition. Electric vehicle trips resulted in an estimated emissions reduction of 272.61 metric tons of CO₂e.

Operational performance showed improvements across metrics. Customer contact rates dropped by 13 per cent, low-rated trips declined by 25 per cent, and cancellations fell by 17 per cent.

These improvements followed initiatives including increased taxi supply, coordination with franchise partners, and customer experience enhancements such as hygiene standards and in-car fragrances through a partnership with Rituals.

The company onboarded 2,600 new Captains during H1 with training across operational and service modules. More than 6,000 existing Captains completed refresher training focused on customer experience and ride quality.

Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “We’re proud of the momentum achieved in H1, but more importantly, we remain focused on continuous improvement. These results reflect our commitment to raising the bar for mobility in every city we serve. Whether it’s through Captain Care, listening to our riders, or investing in greener mobility, we are scaling in a way that is sustainable, responsive, and responsible.”

The service operates through the Careem app and provides rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Growth reflects wider UAE mobility trends including tourism strength, rising domestic travel, and increased e-hailing adoption as complement to existing transport options.

Captain well-being initiatives include development opportunities, safety and service training, support mechanisms for physical and mental well-being, recognition programmes for top performers, flexible scheduling, and financial support programmes.