Dubai flights cancelled as Nepal’s Kathmandu International Airport closed

Flights to Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu have been suspended, with Dubai and Sharjah travellers among those feeling the impact of escalating instability.

The airport was closed with immediate effect on Tuesday, September 9 said the country’s Civil Aviation Authority in response to safety concerns.

Widespread protests and unrest have been reported across Nepal, following a social media ban.

Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal closed

With incoming and outgoing flights suspended, there is significant transport disruption. Among the delayed and suspended flights at Kathmandu’s airport are flydubai flights to the UAE.

Among the impacted flights are:

Flight FZ 539 from Dubai to Kathmandu: Diverted to Lucknow

Flight FZ 540 from Kathmandu to Dubai: Cancelled

Flights FZ 573/574 between Kathmandu and Dubai: Cancelled

Flights FZ 575/576 between Kathmandu and Dubai: Cancelled

The airline said it will support travellers on the disrupted flights and rebook them at the next opportunity.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia flights from the UAE to Nepal were also cancelled: