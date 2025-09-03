Dubai announces free parking on Friday, September 5

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free parking and the working hours of its services during the Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday holiday.

The timings cover Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, marine transport, and service provider centres (vehicle technical testing).

All public parking will be free of charge on Friday, September 5, during the holiday, except for multi-level parking facilities and Al Khail Gate Parking (N.365).

Paid parking will resume on Saturday, September 6.

Dubai Metro (Red and Green Lines)

Friday, September 5: 5am – 1am (next day)

Dubai Tram

Friday, September 5: 6am – 1am (next day)

Public Buses

For changes to bus schedules during the holiday, the RTA has advised checking the S’hail app.

Marine transport

For marine transport service timings during the holiday, visit the website here.

Customer happiness centres

All RTA Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on Friday, September 5, for the holiday. Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, and RTA’s Head Office will remain operational around the clock.

Service provider centres (vehicle testing)

Service provider centres will be closed on Friday, September 5, and official working hours will resume on Saturday, September 6.