Dubai ranked among world’s top 5 shipping hubs, first in Arab world

Dubai has been ranked among the world’s top five shipping centres and first in the Arab world, reinforcing its status as a global maritime hub, according to the 2025 International Shipping Centre Development Index issued by Xinhua News Agency in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange.

The report described Dubai as “the crown jewel of the Middle East’s maritime sector” thanks to its comprehensive maritime ecosystem, which includes navigation services, shipbuilding and repair, and an expanding capacity to handle growing vessel traffic.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, said: “Dubai’s ranking as fifth globally and first in the Arab world reflects the vision of our leadership, as well as the effective coordination between strategic partners and maritime sector companies in the emirate.

Dubai shipping growth

“We remain committed to continuous development, delivering world-class services, adopting global maritime best practices, implementing innovative solutions, updating regulations, and fostering a thriving maritime business environment to position Dubai as an innovative and sustainable global centre for shipping and logistics.”

The study also highlighted the Maritime Transport Plan 2030, aligned with the Economic Agenda D33, which aims to expand maritime transport usage, enhance marine networks, and further develop Maritime City.

Jebel Ali Port was singled out for its strategic regional role, supported by sustained infrastructure investment.

In 2024, the port handled 15.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs)—its highest figure since 2015—representing 18 per cent of the 88.3 million TEUs managed by DP World globally.

Sustainability also featured prominently, with Jebel Ali Port reducing emissions through biofuels for ships, installing 50,000sqm of solar panels, and introducing electric vehicles for container handling. These initiatives cut annual CO₂ emissions by around 2,000 tons.

Captain Ibrahim Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Dubai Ports Authority, said: “We take pride in this achievement, which underscores Dubai’s strong position as a global maritime hub. Jebel Ali Port, operated by DP World under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, continues to excel at both regional and international levels.

“Dubai Ports Authority is committed to proactive measures to enhance the maritime sector’s contribution to the strategic objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, through its three ports—Jebel Ali, Port Rashid, and Hamriyah—despite global economic challenges and market fluctuations.

“We are dedicated to preserving the emirate’s marine environment and ensuring the highest operational safety standards in the maritime sector.”