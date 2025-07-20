Dubai RTA completes major bus station upgrades

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has finished improvements to 22 public bus stations across the emirate, comprising 16 passenger stations and six bus depots.

The work forms part of a plan to expand the public transport network, raise service quality, and provide mobility services for Dubai’s residents and visitors.

“The project complements RTA’s efforts to enhance the public transport infrastructure and encourage residents to use mass transit for their daily commuting. The bus depots serve as key hubs for the maintenance and cleaning of the bus fleet, which currently stands at 1,387 buses,” Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Al Tayer stated the bus stations would offer services beyond waiting areas as well.

“We were keen to ensure that the role of bus stations goes beyond mere waiting areas to include offering integrated services that make passengers’ journeys easier and more enjoyable through improved facilities, safer and more comfortable environments for all categories of users, especially People of Determination and cyclists, besides targeting seamless integration with Dubai Metro and taxi services,” he added.

The project upgraded 16 passenger bus stations, including nine in Deira and seven in Bur Dubai.

Works included refurbishing passenger waiting areas, renovating building façades, modernising infrastructure systems and pavements, and providing prayer areas at locations. These stations serve 110 bus routes with a peak-hour capacity of around 710 buses.

Six bus depots received upgrades in Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz.

“The works involved revamping workshops, preparing dedicated lanes for inspection and maintenance, installing engine washing systems, upgrading driver accommodation facilities, improving lighting and drainage networks, reinforcing security systems infrastructure, and redesigning bus parking areas to maximise operational efficiency,” he said.

The project supports RTA’s vision to strengthen connections between public transport modes through first and last-mile solutions.

Enhancements promote access to stations by supporting pedestrian pathways, bicycle parking, and crossings, encouraging the use of transport options.

The achievement complements RTA projects, including the development of stations at Al Ghubaiba, Union, Al Jafiliya, Oud Metha, Al Satwa, Etisalat, Al Baraha, International City, and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3).

The station development project complements RTA’s investment in a fleet of public buses that meet standards of safety, comfort, and quality.

The buses comply with the European “Euro 6” emission standards—the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa—and are equipped with seating and safety features.

RTA has signed a contract to procure 637 buses of sizes, all compliant with Euro 6 standards. The delivery will take place in 2025 and 2026.

The agreement includes 40 electric, zero-emission buses from Zhongtong, tailored to Gulf specifications and tested regionally.

Each electric bus is 12 metres long and accommodates 72 passengers. This represents the electric bus contract in the UAE.

The procurement agreement includes the supply of 451 city buses, of which 400 are 12-metre MAN buses with a capacity of 86 passengers each, and 51 are 12-metre Zhongtong buses, each accommodating 72 passengers.

These buses are designed to deliver standards of safety, comfort, and quality.

RTA will add 76 double-decker VOLVO buses, each 13 metres long with a capacity of 98 passengers, and 70 articulated Isuzu Anadolu buses, 18 metres long with a capacity of 111 passengers.

These vehicles are intended for density urban areas and communities, supporting coverage across Dubai while enhancing occupancy rates.