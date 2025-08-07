Dubai RTA reports 28 per cent drop in Nol card machine top-ups as commuters shift to digital channels

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a major shift in how commuters top up their nol cards, with digital channels now dominating and resulting in a 28 per cent drop in physical machine usage during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The move follows a series of enhancements aimed at modernising public transport payment systems and improving commuter satisfaction.

These included:

Deployment of new smart ticket vending and top-up machines

Public awareness campaigns to encourage digital usage

An increase in the minimum top-up amount at metro station sales offices and vending machines

Dubai commuters board digital bandwagon

Key results from H1 2025, included:

28 per cent decline in total top-up transactions via physical ticket vending machines

20 per cent increase in digital top-ups through smart machines

37 per cent drop in cash top-ups at ticket sales offices

6 per cent drop in digital transactions at sales offices, as users moved to vending machines and mobile channels

26 per cent overall decrease in top-ups at ticket sales offices

80 per cent reduction in technical breakdowns of vending machines due to decreased transaction loads

The RTA says these figures highlight a successful digital transformation strategy in Dubai, aimed at enhancing convenience, reducing congestion, and cutting down operational costs related to cash handling and machine maintenance.

The switch to digital channels, including the RTA website, smart ticket machines, and mobile apps, has led to fewer machine malfunctions, better service delivery, and improved accessibility for all segments of society.