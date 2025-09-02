Dubai issues new rules to boost $1.36bn online food delivery market

The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) has launched a dedicated working group with public and private stakeholders to strengthen the city’s fast-growing online food delivery sector .

As part of the initiative, DCCPFT has issued new industry guidelines aimed at maintaining competitiveness, improving business standards and attracting further investment into the market.

Developed in consultation with delivery operators, food establishments and sector stakeholders, the guidelines cover platform terms of engagement, data access and transparency.

Food delivery in Dubai

Ahmad Ali Moosa, Director of Fair Trade and Business Protection at Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, said: “The online food delivery sector has witnessed robust growth in recent years, and we recognise the vital role the delivery platforms play in contributing to the overall growth and innovation of Dubai’s food and hospitality sector.

“Dubai prides itself on its public and private sector partnerships, and we have formed this working group and developed these guidelines hand-in-hand with the industry to encourage sustainable growth and further elevate business standards, while promoting collaboration, transparency and fair competition for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

While focused on operators, the framework is designed to benefit the wider food delivery ecosystem, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to building a fair and competitive digital economy under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

According to Statista, revenues in the UAE’s online food delivery market are projected to exceed AED5bn ($1.36bn) in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of more than 3 per cent set to push the figure close to AED6bn ($1.63bn) by 2030.

The wider accommodation and food services sector accounted for 3.4 per cent of the emirate’s GDP in 2024, highlighting its importance as a driver of economic growth.

Building on these guidelines, DCCPFT said it will continue to work with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to assess industry feedback and recommend further measures to support growth and ensure fair competition.