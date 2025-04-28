RTA announces Dubai to Sharjah bus

A new Dubai to Sharjah bus route will launch this week, with one-way trips from AED12 ($3.27).

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is launching the new intercity bus service, Route E308, connecting Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.

The route will open Friday, May 2 and the fare for a one-way journey is set at AED12.

Dubai to Sharjah bus

Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said that RTA is committed to expanding the public bus network and improving its integration with other transit modes, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport.

He said: “Enhancing intermodal connectivity is central to positioning public transport as the preferred choice for mobility across the emirate”.

Effective May 2, RTA will implement enhancements to several bus routes by rerouting services to offer passengers a smoother, more efficient, and comfortable commuting experience.

The improved routes are as follows: