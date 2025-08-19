Dubai to get 200 ultra-fast EV charging stations by 2025 under Parkin–e& deal

Parkin has signed a 10-year agreement with charge&go to supercharge Dubai’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure with 200 ultra-fast direct current (DC) charging stations.

The project, scheduled to launch in October 2025, will cut charging times to under 30 minutes through advanced DC technology.

The network will be rolled out at key destinations across Dubai, including high-density residential communities, major retail centres and leisure hubs, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and supporting the needs of more than 40,000 EVs currently on the road.

EV charging in Dubai

Phase one of the initiative will see the installation of 20 charging stations in some of the city’s busiest areas, followed by a full rollout of 200 public and private charging points over the next 12 months.

Unlike conventional alternating current (AC) systems, DC charger technology enables significantly faster charging. Customers will also benefit from real-time status updates, booking options and secure in-app payments through Parkin’s mobile application.

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said: “This 10-year partnership with charge&go is a clear example of our commitment to providing cleaner, greener tech-driven mobility solutions to our customers.

“Working closely with our colleagues at e& allows us to tap into a global network of knowledge and expertise along with advanced services across diverse sectors.

“Both Parkin and e& share a commitment to leveraging technology to meet the needs of our digitally savvy clients, supporting Dubai’s ongoing transformation into a global, sustainable and future-ready city.

“This collaboration is essential to accelerate the adoption of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and to expand the necessary infrastructure to meet Dubai’s growing ambitions for sustainable mobility.”

Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, said: “Dubai is rewriting the playbook on how big cities can embrace sustainability at scale, and this EV charging rollout marks a decisive step forward.

“At e&, we are fuelling a movement by deploying cutting-edge technology that delivers real-world impact while ensuring quicker charging turnarounds and a superior customer experience.

“This partnership with Parkin makes green mobility effortlessly accessible and shows how a city can grow boldly without costing the planet.”

Parkin, which operates approximately 212,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai, first signed an MoU with charge&go in October 2024 during the GITEX exhibition.

The new DC charging network will operate under a strict “park and charge” protocol, ensuring designated bays are only occupied during active charging to prevent overstays and unauthorised use.