Dubai widens Sheikh Zayed Road near Umm Al Sheif exit to ease traffic congestion

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a 700m road-widening project on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Umm Al Sheif Street exit.

The upgrade expanded the number of lanes from six to seven, increasing road capacity by 16 per cent to handle up to 14,000 vehicles per hour.

The project forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and provide smoother, more reliable journeys for road users.

Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

As one of Dubai’s busiest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road is a vital economic corridor. It connects residential communities and schools with some of the city’s most prominent commercial and financial landmarks, including DIFC, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall.

The road is also lined with global companies, banks, investment institutions, hotels, and leisure destinations, underscoring its role as a central artery for both commerce and mobility.

The widening specifically improves traffic flow for vehicles arriving from Abu Dhabi near the Umm Al Sheif Street exit. By eliminating overlap points at the Umm Al Sheif junction—a known congestion hotspot during evening peak hours—the upgrade is expected to reduce travel time and enhance safety by lowering traffic density.