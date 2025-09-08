Dubai’s Emirates expands Premium Economy service to New York JFK routes

Emirates has announced that its A380 services to New York JFK will feature four cabin classes, including the Premium Economy cabin.

The direct flights EK201/202, which operate the daily Dubai/New York JFK service, will begin Premium Economy operations from December 1.

Emirates’ other daily services via Milan, operating as EK205/206, will introduce the Premium Economy experience from November 10, the airline said in a statement.

Emirates adds Premium Economy to all New York JFK A380 services

Customers travelling between Dubai and Milan will be able to select Premium Economy seats from two daily flights, including the existing service on EK091/092.

The enhancements to Emirates’ Dubai-New York service will complement flights EK203/204, which currently serve customers daily with the Premium Economy cabin.

Tickets in Premium Economy can be booked immediately on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via online and offline travel agents as well as at Emirates retail stores.

The re-configured A380 aircraft operating as EK201/202 and EK205/206 will offer seats in First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

These additions will expand Emirates’ network of destinations offering Premium Economy on its fleet of A380s, B777s and A350 aircraft to 68 points by March 2026.

The expansion demonstrates the airline’s commitment to investing in customer experience and adding premium cabin options across geographies.

Emirates’ cabin features onboard the four-class A380 are available on routes to Australasia and Asia including Sydney, Singapore, Osaka, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other destinations.

On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is positioned at the front of the main deck with 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration. Each seat provides pitch and width for working and relaxing, with features including in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table.

The onboard experience includes in-flight amenities, a menu, and beverage options, including the Chandon Vintage Brut 2016, which is available exclusively to Emirates Premium Economy passengers.