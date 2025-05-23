Dubai’s flydubai unveils pilot training to fuel rapid expansion, bolster workforce

Dubai-based carrier flydubai announced the launch of its Ab Initio Pilot Training programme in partnership with international overseas flight training partners.

The initiative comes as part of the airline’s workforce strategy to meet the growing demands of its expanding fleet and network over the next decade, flydubai said.

With more than 125 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 30 Boeing 787s on order, the latest initiative will offer a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots to join a Multi-Pilot License (MPL) programme, develop essential flying skills and launch a rewarding aviation career with flydubai, the airline said.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said Dubai has emerged as one of the global aviation hubs by not only connecting the world, but also attracting skilled talent who choose to make the city their home.

“We are proud to have played a key role in supporting Dubai’s aviation and economic vision and we will continue to invest in initiatives that grow our skilled workforce, who contribute to the success of this industry,” he said.

Al Ghaith said the airline’s new programme will open the door to homegrown Emirati talent, as well as residents and international applicants, to pursue a career in one of the most thriving hubs in the world.

Cadets who successfully complete their initial training will qualify at the flydubai Flight Training centre to become Boeing 737 pilots.

Captain Ahmad Bin Huzaim, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations at flydubai, said the flydubai Ab Initio programme is designed to identify and train passionate individuals, with little to no prior flying experience, and prepare them to operate as second officers on the airline’s growing fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.

The programme includes ground school training, simulator and flight instruction, line training and final integration into the airline’s flight operations.

The first batch of cadets is expected to begin training in the last quarter of 2025.

flydubai has built a strong workforce of more than 6,400 employees representing 144 nationalities, more than 1,330 of whom are pilots.

The airline is expected to take delivery of 12 aircraft this year and has an ongoing recruitment drive to further support its growth trajectory.

The new Ab Initio programme is one of many initiatives the airline has launched to continue attracting and growing its skilled workforce.