Dubai’s MBRAH launches massive Sky Support Complex to meet increasing aviation demand

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) recently announced the launch of its new Sky Support Complex, a modern facility designed to support the increasing demand for aviation-related services in the region.

Strategically located within the Aerospace Supply Chain Zone in Dubai South, the Sky Support Complex spans a total area of 16,661 sqm and offers 14 premium units. The facility is said to provide exceptional access, flexibility, and world-class infrastructure, positioning it as an ideal choice for companies seeking to operate within a thriving aerospace and logistics environment.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South launches the Sky Support Complex, a modern facility designed to meet the growing demand for aviation services in the region. Located within the Aerospace Supply Chain Zone, the complex spans 16,661 square meters and… pic.twitter.com/BhMMk93l0B — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 12, 2025

Companies based at the Sky Support Complex will benefit from operating within a bonded free zone area that allows 100 per cent foreign ownership. The facility features required infrastructure, with flexible warehouse, office, and commercial space options that can accommodate diverse business needs.

Additionally, the complex is adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport, providing seamless operational connectivity and access to the broader Dubai South ecosystem.

“The sustained growth in the aviation sector and the rising demand for aviation-related services from regional and global companies have driven us to continue expanding our infrastructure,” said Mohammad Al Falasi, deputy CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.

“The launch of the Sky Support Complex is a direct response to this growing need, as we remain committed to delivering high-quality facilities that support our partners and contribute to Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub.”

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses.