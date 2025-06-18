by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inTransportLatest NewsUAE

Dubai’s RTA launches free Wi-Fi at major transport hubs

Commuters can now access free internet at 43 key transport hubs as part of RTA’s new digital transformation initiative

by Staff Writer
Dubai’s RTA Free Wi-Fi Across 43 Transport Hubs
Dubai’s RTA has rolled out free Wi-Fi at 21 bus and 22 marine stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has activated free Wi-Fi at 43 key transport locations across the city, including 21 public bus stations and 22 marine transport hubs. The service, launched in partnership with e&, allows commuters to stay online throughout their journeys via smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

The move forms part of RTA’s broader digital transformation initiative aimed at enhancing mobility and improving the day-to-day travel experience. Officials say it also supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global benchmark for smart and connected urban living.

According to RTA, the service will be regularly monitored and upgraded to ensure seamless, high-quality connectivity as it looks to expand coverage further across its public transport network.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.