Emirates cancels some flights over Super Typhoon concerns

Emirates has cancelled flights between Dubai and Hong Kong due to concerns over Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Hong Kong International Airport is preparing to suspend flights for 36 hours, potentially affecting thousands of flights.

According to media reports the Hong Kong Airport Authority is closely monitoring the developments regarding the super typhoon.

Dubai-based Emirates has cancelled flights on September 23-25.

In a statement, it said: “Due to Super Typhoon Ragasa, which is expected to landfall in Hong Kong (HKG) and Shenzhen (SZX) on 23rd and 24th September 2025, the following Emirates flights have been cancelled:

“Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations Hong Kong and Shenzhen will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice”.

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers and advised passengers to monitor updates ahead of travel.

Typhoon Ragasa is predicted to be the strongest storm this year and has seen winds of over 267 kph (165 mph), the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane.