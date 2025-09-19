Emirates launches Premium Economy in South Africa with retrofitted Boeing 777

Emirates has deployed retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft to Cape Town and Johannesburg, marking the first time the airline’s Premium Economy cabin has been introduced to South Africa. The deployment follows the completion of the aircraft upgrades last month.

The world’s largest international airline hosted a tour of the retrofitted aircraft, showcasing next-generation cabins with new design features.

Johannesburg and Cape Town become the first African destinations to receive the upgraded Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft.

Emirates marks 30 years in South Africa with Premium Economy launch on Boeing 777

Key figures from South Africa’s aviation and tourism sectors attended the showcase, including Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro in Cape Town, and Poppy Khoza, Director General South African Civil Aviation Authority in Johannesburg.

Emirates was represented by Rashid Alardha, Vice President Commercial Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, and Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa.

“As we celebrate three decades of service to South Africa, our commitment to bring the latest and greatest to the market is unwavering. Over the years, we have built strong relationships with our customers and are proud to have a very high percentage of repeat passengers, particularly on long-haul travel to destinations in the Far East and Europe. The deployment of our refurbished Boeing 777 – our first in Africa – will further elevate the experience for these passengers, with the introduction of Premium Economy and our new Business Class experience. We look forward to welcoming travellers from South Africa on the refreshed Emirates Boeing 777 soon,” Afzal Parambil said in a statement.

The retrofitted four-class Boeing 777 features upgraded interiors with new design elements, including colour palettes, Ghaf Tree motifs, and wood finishes across all cabins.

Each aircraft accommodates 260 Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 38 Business Class seats in 1-2-1 configuration, and eight First Class Suites.

Economy Class features an ocean blue interior with high ceilings to create a sense of space and light. The cabin includes the latest generation seats with legroom for passenger comfort.

Premium Economy, now available in South Africa for the first time, offers leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests and headrests.

Features include in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, pillow and blanket, amenity kits on select flights, and Chandon Vintage Brut 2017 sparkling wine.

Emirates Boeing 777 retrofit features Premium Economy and new Business Class for South Africa

The Boeing 777 Business Class cabin has been redesigned with seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration to provide privacy, aisle access and space.

Each seat is wrapped in champagne leather matching those on the latest Emirates A380, with detailed stitching and cushioned headrests.

First Class Suites maintain levels of comfort, privacy and luxury with refreshed interiors, described as a hotel room in the sky.

Emirates initiated its $5 billion retrofit programme in November 2022, representing one of the largest programmes in the industry. The programme covers 219 A380s and Boeing 777s scheduled for nose-to-tail upgrades.

Emirates Engineering handles the project in-house, with over 270 engineers and technicians working round the clock. The team devotes over 1,800 manhours daily to complete each aircraft. To date, 67 aircraft have been completed – 32 A380s and 35 Boeing 777s.

Upon completion, Emirates will have installed 8,512 next-generation Premium Economy seats, 2,034 refreshed First-Class suites, 12,720 upgraded Business Class seats with new configurations, and 68,364 overhauled Economy Class seats.