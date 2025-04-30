Emirates signs major travel deals at Arabian Travel Market

Emirates has signed a series of agreements with the tourism boards and ministries of countries such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Seychelles and Bahamas to bolster visitor arrivals.

The Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed with the countries, which also included Warsaw and Nigeria, also envisaged boosting the appeal of each destination.

The MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

Emirates expands tourism ties

The signing spree saw Emirates and Tourism Malaysia renewing their partnership, reaffirming the airline’s longstanding commitment to the Southeast Asian gateway.

The airline will seek to promote Malaysia across key markets in its global network, exploring opportunities for joint marketing promotions and advertising initiatives to position Malaysia as a premier tourist destination.

Emirates and the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) have also renewed their three-year strong partnership, aimed at further developing the country’s tourism and trade industries.

Through joint initiatives, such as developing excursions and familiarisation trips to promote the island nation to key feeder markets, Emirates and SLTPB aim to grow the tourism industry of the popular Indian Ocean destination by showcasing the destination to customers across the airline’s global network.

Emirates and the Moroccan National Tourist Office will explore ways to promote inbound tourism to Morocco from key destinations on the airline’s vast global network.

The agreement directly supports Morocco’s strategic roadmap to double the size of the tourism sector and make it one of the top 20 destinations for visitors in the world.

The partners will explore programmes for trade partners and tour operators to further educate and incentivise the travel industry.

Emirates and Tourism Seychelles have also renewed their longstanding commitment to support the travel and tourism industry of the country.

Building on a partnership established in 2013, the MoU aims to increase inbound tourist traffic to Seychelles, with a focus on key feeder markets within the airline’s extensive network.

Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas will partner on joint promotional campaigns in key markets to boost tourist arrivals into The Bahamas, by showcasing the destination’s appeal to visitors and holidaymakers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will support the airline’s efforts by providing tour operators and travel agents in key target markets with promotional giveaways, special packages, incentives and marketing spend.

Emirates and the Warsaw Tourism Organisation will work together for the first time to develop inbound passenger traffic from key markets in the airline’s global network to the city.

Both entities will explore developing joint advertising campaigns and organising familiarisation trips for media representatives and travel agents to Warsaw, aimed to boost awareness of Warsaw’s cultural richness and strengthen its positioning as a key gateway in Central Europe.

Emirates and the Nigerian Ministry of Art Culture Tourism and the Creative Economy will work closely to boost international visitors to Nigeria.

The partnership underscores the airline’s commitment to the market through attracting visitors from across its global network of more than 140 passenger destinations, as Nigeria’s tourism roadmap aims to make the country a major holiday destination in Africa.

The partnership between the airline and the ministry—to be driven by its agency for tourism promotion, the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA)—supports this exciting new chapter and is further bolstered by the recently signed interline agreement between Emirates and Air Peace, which expands Emirates’ reach to 13 additional cities across Nigeria.