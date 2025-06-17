Emirates unveils new-look Airbus A350 at Paris Airshow, deepening $130bn investment ties with France

Emirates has returned to the International Paris Airshow for the first time in over 15 years, unveiling its newly delivered Airbus A350 and reinforcing its long-standing strategic partnership with France’s aviation sector.

The A350, which is on display until 19 June, features Emirates’ next-generation cabin design across all three classes, with fully upgraded interiors and inflight technologies.

Visitors at the show can experience the airline’s enhanced Business Class and Premium Economy cabins, as well as a redesigned and more spacious Economy Class, reflecting Emirates’ ongoing commitment to innovation in passenger experience.

Emirates A350

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said: “We’re pleased to be at the Paris Airshow, showcasing the very best of air travel on one of the most important platforms in the aerospace exhibition calendar.

“Coming back to France’s most important aerospace show demonstrates how committed Emirates is to supporting the country’s aviation industry – not just through our day-to-day operations, but through ongoing investments across the entire aerospace supply chain.”

Emirates currently serves France with 21 weekly flights to Paris, including three daily A380 services, alongside a daily A380 to Nice and a daily A350 to Lyon.

Emirates remains the only international airline to operate an A380 to Nice Côte d’Azur Airport.

Since its inception in 1985, Emirates has invested heavily in the French aviation sector, including:

Investing more than €114bn ($130bn) in the purchase of 254 Airbus aircraft, including the A300, A310, A330, A340, A380, and A350 models

Supported thousands of jobs across the French aerospace industry, with Emirates acting as a key customer for French manufacturers such as Airbus, Safran, Thales, and Michelin

In 2023, the airline signed a series of major supply contracts with Safran worth over €1bn ($1.14bn), including a €896m ($1bn) agreement for next-generation seats to be installed across Emirates’ new A350 fleet, Boeing 777X-9, and the existing 777-300ER aircraft

It also invested €322m ($367.5m) in Thales’ AVANT Up inflight entertainment system, which will debut on the A350

Beyond aircraft, Emirates contributes €189m ($215m) annually to the French economy through operational expenditure including fuel uplift, overflight charges, catering, landing and handling fees, and crew accommodation

The A350 on display features 32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 Economy Class seats.

The aircraft offers a redesigned interior with more headroom, wider aisles, advanced cabin lighting, and faster Wi-Fi, as well as Emirates’ latest generation of inflight entertainment systems delivering a cinematic viewing experience.

By the end of 2025, the Emirates A350 is expected to serve 17 destinations globally. The airline has so far inducted seven A350s into its fleet, with 58 more scheduled for delivery in the coming years, as Emirates continues to modernise its long-haul fleet with fuel-efficient and passenger-focused aircraft.