Etihad Airways on track for record year with April passengers up 21%

Etihad Airways welcomed 1.7m guests during April 2025, up 21 per cent compared to the same period last year, as Etihad’s upward trajectory continued.

The airline recorded a passenger load factor of 89 per cent in April, a significant improvement from 84 per cent in April 2024, while maintaining its expanded capacity and increased operating fleet size.

Year-to-date, Etihad has welcomed 6.7m passengers, 1m more than the same period in 2024, keeping the airline firmly on track to exceed 21 million passengers in 2025.

Etihad passenger growth

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “April was another exceptionally strong month for Etihad, with impressive passenger growth of 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“With almost 7 million guests flown in the first four months alone, we’re building strong momentum toward another record-breaking year.

“Our April load factor of 89 per cent shows customers continue to choose Etihad for our quality of service, network, and overall value. We’re now on track to carry more than 21m guests in 2025 – more than ever before in our history”.

“As we move forward into the busy summer season, we remain focused on our growth strategy while maintaining the exceptional travel experience that our guests have come to expect from Etihad.”