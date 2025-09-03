FedEx launches first nonstop flight from West to Saudi Arabia to boost trade and logistics hub goals

FedEx has launched its first dedicated flight into Saudi Arabia, connecting the Kingdom with the United States and Europe. The company becomes the first express logistics provider to offer a nonstop route from the West to the Kingdom, enhancing access to global trade lanes and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, facilitate trade, and strengthen its position as a global logistics hub.

Operating six times per week, the new Boeing 777 freighter connects the Americas and Europe to Riyadh, with onward connections to Guangzhou and Shanghai.

From Riyadh, shipments bound for Northern Gulf markets are further distributed via the FedEx air and Middle East Road Network. The service is designed to enable Saudi businesses and SMEs to access reliable imports from key global markets through express and economy solutions, particularly for time-sensitive deliveries in critical sectors.

Awad Al-Sulami, General Authority of Civil Aviation’s Vice President for Economic Regulations and Cargo said, “FedEx investment in its flight operations to the Kingdom reflects the commitment of global partners in helping to increase the competitiveness of our aviation sector support the ambition of Saudi Vision 2030.”

“This new flight is a strategic expansion of our global network, extending our connectivity through the Middle East and further increasing resilience and flexibility of our worldwide operations,” said Richard Smith, chief operating officer, International, and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx.

“It reflects our commitment to expanding trade lanes that align with our customers’ evolving needs. As we continue to grow and adapt our network, this connection ensures our customers can operate with greater speed and confidence in an increasingly dynamic trade environment,” he added.

“By bolstering Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, we are empowering businesses across the Kingdom to compete more effectively on the global landscape and integrate seamlessly into international supply chains,” said Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, India Subcontinent, and Africa.

“This milestone emphasises our continued investment in accelerating economic growth and advancing the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a leading logistics hub. The launch of this flight, alongside our enhanced customs clearance and pickup and delivery capabilities, marks a pivotal step in deepening our long-term presence in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s air cargo sector handled 0.92 million tons in 2024 and is projected to nearly triple to 2.45 million tons by 2033. FedEx said the dedicated freighter will provide additional capacity for bulky, oversized, palletized, or heavy shipments and can handle temperature-controlled and dangerous goods. This supports the needs of industries such as energy, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, and automotive.

The new service is supported by FedEx digital solutions for customs clearance and supply chain visibility. The company said the flight is part of a broader growth strategy in the Kingdom, which includes infrastructure investments such as a planned regional hub at the upcoming King Salman International Airport to serve Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

FedEx has also launched its FedEx Logistics division in the Kingdom and is investing in talent development and technology deployment to strengthen its role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global trade and logistics center.