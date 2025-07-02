flydubai begins construction of new aircraft maintenance centre at Dubai South

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has begun construction of its new Aircraft Maintenance Centre at Dubai South.

The move enhance the airline’s operational control and reduce maintenance turnaround times for its expanding fleet.

The facility, spanning 32,600 square metres, will accommodate an aircraft hangar, support workshops and office buildings. Construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, the airline said in a statement.

Image: flydubai

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a senior delegation led by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, who joined Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, as well as representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH).

“We are proud to witness the groundbreaking of flydubai’s new aircraft maintenance centre at Dubai South, a key milestone that reflects the airline’s continued growth and operational advancement. This facility reinforces our commitment to supporting the aviation sector through state-of-the-art infrastructure and to further positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for aviation,” Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South said.

Ghaith Al Ghaith described the investment as a development that supports the carrier’s growth trajectory since operations began in 2009.

“This investment marks a significant milestone for flydubai. Since launching operations in 2009, we have made great strides in enhancing connectivity and driving innovation, and the development of our new Aircraft Maintenance Centre will play a key role in the next chapter of our growth journey. This is a strategic step towards supporting our growing maintenance requirement and capacity as we take delivery of more aircraft, and reaffirms our long-term commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and supporting Dubai’s position as a global leader in aviation and business excellence,” Al Ghaith added.

The project follows an agreement signed between flydubai and MBRAH at the 2023 Dubai Airshow for the carrier’s first purpose-built Aircraft Maintenance Centre.

The facility’s location in Dubai South provides access to an aviation and logistics ecosystem, positioned near Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which is planned to become the world’s largest airport upon completion.

The maintenance centre will house more than 600 engineers working across Line Maintenance, Technical Services, Materials and Workshops divisions, responsible for maintaining safety and airworthiness standards for flydubai’s fleet.

MBRAH operates as a free-zone destination serving airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.

The hub, located within Dubai South, houses maintenance centres and training facilities as part of efforts to develop engineering industries supporting Dubai’s aviation sector development.

flydubai has partnered with Group AMANA, a regional company specialising in design-build projects for industrial and commercial facilities, to construct the centre according to international standards.

At the 2023 Dubai Airshow, flydubai placed its fourth order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and expects to receive more than 120 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over the next decade.