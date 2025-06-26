flydubai resumes daily Damascus flights

Flights to Damascus will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The move comes as more airspace in the region reopens and restrictions are lifted. The carrier plans to resume its full schedule across the network from July 1, following the completion of all assessments.

Dubai to Damascus flights resume as regional airspace restrictions lift

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our flight schedule accordingly. Our agility and preparedness have enabled us to act quickly during challenging times, while adhering to the highest operational standards and always prioritising the safety of our crew and passengers. We are pleased to see our operations resuming and look forward to the return of services to the remaining affected markets soon,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai said in a statement.

The situation remains developing, and both flight and network planning are continuously reviewed, with flydubai operating within approved international air corridors and adjusting frequencies as required.

Customers are advised to update their contact details by visiting Manage Booking and to check the status of their flights on flydubai.com.

