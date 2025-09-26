FlyNow Arabia: Saudi businesses back eCopter flying taxis

FlyNow Arabia has secured strategic investments from Den VC, as well as from the Al Mohaidab, Reslan, and Mehchi family offices from Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.

The funding will allow the company to fast-track the localisation of its electric air mobility operations in Saudi Arabia.

Over the coming year, FlyNow Arabia will establish a regulatory sandbox for testing and begin setting up local manufacturing infrastructure for the FlyNow eCopter — a next-generation modular eVTOL designed for both air taxi and cargo logistics.

FlyNow Arabia eCopters in Saudi Arabia

Yvonne Winter, CEO of FlyNow Arabia, said: “This is a major milestone for us that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We are truly honoured by how warmly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes our company and supports our mission to create the sustainable mobility of the future.

“This partnership is not only a validation of our vision, but also a clear alignment with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030. Together, with the support of our investors and the Saudi government, we are proud to build a new era of clean, quiet, and affordable 3D mobility — made in the Kingdom.”

The FlyNow eCopter, which includes both cargo and passenger variants, is fully electric, ultra-lightweight, and offers operating costs comparable to a taxi ride.

Flying below 55 dB(A), quieter than a household dishwasher, the aircraft is designed for automated flight using proven autopilot technology, enabling faster certification and smoother regulatory adoption.

Alongside its core passenger and cargo models, FlyNow is also developing specialised configurations for firefighting and medevac applications, extending the reach of 3D mobility into critical public service roles where speed, safety, and precision are vital.

The investment directly supports key pillars of Vision 2030, including logistics innovation, sustainable industrialisation, smart mobility, and regional job creation. Manufacturing will be fully localised in Saudi Arabia, supported by strategic industrial partnerships.

FlyNow Arabia also acknowledged the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) and the Ministry of Investment (MISA) for their continued support and guidance.

Waleed Khalil, Managing Partner at Den VC: “FlyNow represents the future of aviation and mobility. It’s an ambitious platform built to meet tomorrow’s challenges, fully aligned with regulation and the aspirations of Vision 2030, and we are happy to be part of this journey”.