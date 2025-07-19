Gulf Air orders 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for six additional aircraft

Boeing and Gulf Air have announced an agreement for the purchase of 12 787 Dreamliner jets with options for six more as the Bahrain-based airline seeks to develop its international network further.

The order will bring the carrier’s firm order book to 14 of the widebody jets and will support 30,000 jobs across the United States once finalised.

Bahrain Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick joined Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope and Gulf Air Group Chairman Khalid Taqi to witness the signing.

Image: Supplied

The flag carrier of Bahrain will grow its all-787 widebody fleet, adding up to 18 787 Dreamliners to its widebody fleet.

“This agreement marks a transformative step in Gulf Air’s strategic growth journey as we expand our global footprint and modernize our fleet with one of the industry’s most advanced and efficient aircraft,” Khalid Taqi, chairman of Gulf Air Group said in a statement.

“The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has proven to be an exceptional aircraft for our long-haul operations, and this new order reflects our confidence in its performance, passenger appeal and contribution to our sustainability goals. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Boeing and reaffirm our commitment to positioning Bahrain as a key global aviation hub,” he added.

The 787 Dreamliner serves as the backbone of Gulf Air’s long-haul operations, connecting over 50 destinations.

With 10 787 airplanes in service, the airline is positioned to grow its network, serving new and existing markets across Asia, Europe and the United States.

“We are excited to build on our more than 60-year partnership with Gulf Air as we deliver the market-leading 787 Dreamliner to help the airline serve more passengers and connect more destinations,” Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes explained, adding that this investment in the 787 Dreamliner “demonstrates Gulf Air’s commitment to new technology and sustainable development, reinforcing Bahrain’s position in the aviation sector.”

The 787 Dreamliner family has transformed global air travel by opening over 425 new nonstop routes and carrying more than 1 billion passengers worldwide since its commercial introduction in 2011.

As Gulf Air’s flagship airplane, the 787 features the largest windows of any widebody jet, air that is less dry and pressurised at a lower cabin altitude for comfort, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

From its first DC-3 in 1961, Gulf Air has taken delivery of 37 Boeing airplanes, including the 787 jets currently in its fleet.

Boeing is a leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter. The company develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defence products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.