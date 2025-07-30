by Joy Chakravarty

GWC and Qatar Airways extend logistics agreement by five years

Services to include import/export handling, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, inventory management and document storage

Qatar Airways and GWC signing ceremony
For over a decade, GWC has served as the logistics service provider for Qatar Airways and its key affiliates, including MATAR, and Qatar Duty Free. Image: GWC

Gulf Warehouse Company (GWC) will continue to deliver a full spectrum of integrated logistics services for Qatar Airways after the two parties officially extended their long-standing partnership by signing a five-year service agreement.

For over a decade, GWC has served as the logistics service provider for Qatar Airways and its key affiliates, including MATAR, and Qatar Duty Free. The airline’s behind-the-scenes logistics operations has complemented the premium passenger experience, which has led to its success on the global stage.

GWC services will include import/export handling, customs clearance, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, document storage, and other value-added solutions.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, commented: “The renewal of the agreement with Qatar Airways reflects the strength of Qatar national institutions working together to achieve excellence on a global stage.

“At GWC, we are proud to support the operations of the world’s best airline with world-class logistics solutions rooted in innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways is a testament to our shared values and our unwavering commitment to Qatar’s continued progress and global connectivity.”

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, added: “We are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with GWC. This agreement strengthens our operational capabilities and supports our continued global growth. By working together, we remain committed to delivering world-class services across a broad range of functions.”

