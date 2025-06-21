Qatar Airways signs agreement for Middle East’s first digital aircraft painting facility

Qatar Airways has signed a strategic agreement with Barzan Holdings and Satys Aerospace to establish a widebody aircraft painting facility at Dukhan Air Base.

The collaboration forms part of a long-term partnership between the three organisations, aimed at enhancing Qatar’s aviation ecosystem through country capability building, technology transfer, and innovation, the airline said in a statement.

The facility will be the first widebody Satys paint facility in the region to feature digital technology aircraft painting. It will accommodate commercial, VIP, and military aircraft, with two widebody paint facilities and a multipurpose hangar for light maintenance activities.

Qatar Airways, Satys Aerospace launch regional aircraft painting centre with digital technology

“This partnership delivers strategic aviation infrastructure that serves both our national and regional ambitions. Together with Barzan Holdings and Satys, we are introducing breakthrough technologies by building local capabilities that will define the future of Qatar’s aerospace sector. This facility reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering Qatari talent,” Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer said.

The facility will serve as a regional hub for airline operators across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, offering access to painting services that reduce aircraft ground time by eliminating the need to ferry aircraft overseas for livery changes or repainting.

The facility will use digital technology with future plans for automatic robotic painting, leveraging paint systems that include energy-efficient booths and waste management controls.

“This strategic agreement reflects our commitment to advancing Qatar’s defence and aerospace capabilities through meaningful, future-focused partnerships. The development of a one-of-its-kind aircraft painting facility in collaboration with Qatar Airways and Satys will position Qatar as a regional centre of excellence while serving both military and civil aviation needs. It also reinforces our dedication to enabling local industry, building specialised skills, and supporting the broader goals of Qatar National Vision 2030,” Eng. Mohammed Bader AlSadah, Barzan Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer added.

The facility will enable dual-use operations, supporting both civil and defence aviation needs by meeting respective technical and safety specifications, aligning with Qatar’s strategy to localise high-value services and champion local aerospace expertise.

The initiative reflects the commitment of Qatar Airways and Barzan Holdings to support Qatar National Vision 2030 by building industrial capabilities, creating skilled jobs and promoting Qatar as a leader in aviation technology and services.

“We are proud of our partnership initiated in 2021 and remain dedicated to delivering our best to the Barzan Holdings and Qatar Airways. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence in quality, innovation and turnaround time,” Christophe Cador, Satys Aerospace Chief Executive Officer explained.