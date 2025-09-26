Riyadh builds global city status with 7,200 smart infrastructure push ahead of Saudi mega events

Riyadh is pressing ahead with an unprecedented infrastructure drive, underscoring its ambition to become a global metropolis ready to host major events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

The Global Infrastructure Forum and Exhibition, hosted in Riyadh in September, highlighted the scale and momentum of these efforts.

While the gathering of more than 300 exhibitors from 25 countries showcased technologies in water, energy, transportation, communications, and smart cities, the true focus was on the capital’s expanding urban capabilities.

Saudi infrastructure projects

Figures demonstrate the depth of progress. More than 7,200 projects are now under coordinated management, with participation exceeding 62,000 exhibitors.

Service networks have expanded to more than 800,000km, and 11.4 million smart meters have been installed or renewed. Infrastructure project licences have also surged, rising from 71,000 in 2017 to 151,000 in 2024, with a target of reaching 200,000 by the end of 2025.

A major institutional milestone has been the launch of the Major Projects and Events Support Office in the Riyadh region.

The office is designed to ensure coordination between megaprojects and service providers, smooth workflows, prevent conflicts, enhance quality of life, and increase spending efficiency — all vital to sustainable urban growth.

The forum also marked the signing of five strategic partnerships between the Infrastructure Project Centre and national entities.

These agreements aim to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies, strengthen digital capabilities in project management, and deliver innovative, data-driven solutions for infrastructure development.

Specialised sessions during the forum underscored the central role of robust infrastructure in enabling long-term growth. Discussions focused on sector alignment, innovative financing, and sustainable technologies, reinforcing Riyadh’s position at the forefront of smart mobility and sustainable development.

These initiatives reflect Saudi Arabia’s determination to integrate global expertise with national ambitions. By consolidating efforts in innovation, sustainability, and institutional coordination, Riyadh is positioning itself as a model for urban transformation — and as a city capable of hosting global events while meeting the future needs of its citizens.