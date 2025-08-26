Riyadh Metro carries 100m passengers in just nine months

The Riyadh Metro officially welcomed its 100 millionth passenger, marking a landmark achievement for the Kingdom’s largest public transport project.

The Blue Line, which runs along the Olaya-Batha axis, has emerged as the busiest route, carrying around 46.5m passengers to date.

It is followed by the Red Line along King Abdullah Road with 17m riders, while the Orange Line on Al Madinah Al Munawwarah Road recorded 12m. The remaining three lines have collectively served approximately 24.5m passengers.

Riyadh Metro passengers

Since operations began, the metro has maintained a world-class 99.78 per cent on-time performance rate, highlighting its efficiency and reliability.

Among the busiest stations were Qasr Al Hokm, KAFD, stc, and the National Museum interchanges, which together accounted for more than 29 per cent of total ridership.

The metro is fully integrated with an extensive bus system — including on-demand services and public transport parking — designed to ensure smooth door-to-door journeys.

This seamless network enhances mobility across Riyadh, providing residents and visitors with a modern, sustainable, and accessible alternative to private transport.