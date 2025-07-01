RTA completes major Dubai road upgrades to slash traffic by 40% between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of rapid traffic improvement works to significantly enhance mobility between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road via Al Meydan Street.

The enhancements, which include multiple lane expansions and increased bridge capacity, are part of more than 75 planned traffic improvement projects aimed at supporting Dubai’s rapid urban and population growth.

Key improvements included widening the exit from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street from one lane to two and increasing the bridge capacity over First Al Khail Road from three to four lanes.

Dubai road upgrades

This upgrade benefits vehicles travelling between Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, and Al Hadiqa Street in both directions.

The Exit No. (D69) from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Khail Road and Al Meydan Street was also expanded from one lane to two, doubling its capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 vehicles per hour.

As a result, RTA reports a 40 per cent reduction in travel time during peak hours and a 50 per cent decrease in queue lengths.

In addition, the bridge over First Al Khail Road now accommodates 6,000 vehicles per hour, up from 4,500 — a 33 per cent increase. This has reduced peak-hour crossing times from seven minutes to four, improving traffic flow by approximately 40 per cent.

RTA also widened the connecting ramps between the surface road and the bridge from one lane to two, easing congestion and cutting waiting times by more than 50 per cent, especially during midday and evening rush hours.

These enhancements form part of RTA’s broader sustainability and mobility strategy aimed at improving quality of life, supporting economic growth, and positioning Dubai as a global leader in seamless, future-ready infrastructure.

Dubai RTA Road Upgrade Summary