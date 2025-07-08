RTA selects Parsons as project management consultant for Dubai Metro Blue Line

US-based Parsons Corporation, known for its design and delivery across diverse technologies, has been appointed as the project management consultant on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Blue Line, spanning 30km and including 14 stations, is expected to commence operations in 2029.

Parsons will provide comprehensive project management services, including design review, procurement support, construction supervision, testing and commissioning oversight, and project handover management.

Dubai Metro Blue Line

Parsons was involved with the first the Green Line. Apart from that, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company has also delivered projects such as the new Abu Dhabi International Airport and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Dubai Design District.

Parsons has also worked with the RTA on the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, the iconic Infinity Bridge, and more than 100 highway, bridge and tunnel projects across the emirate.

Pierre Santoni, President, Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons, said: ‘‘We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the RTA and are committed to working with their expert team on expanding the Dubai Metro network in line with the RTA’s goal to provide seamless, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions that cater to the needs of Dubai’s growing population.

“Our team will leverage our 80-plus years of global experience coupled with our local knowledge to deliver a world-class transportation system using the safest methods and most innovative technology available.”

Malek Ramadan Mishmish, Director of Rail Planning and Project Development, RTA, added: “We are pleased to appoint Parsons as the project management consultant for the Dubai Metro Blue Line, particularly given the company’s extensive and proven experience in delivering projects awarded by the RTA since its establishment in Dubai. Parsons is a key partner in RTA’s success and achievements.

“The RTA is committed to working with leading global companies to implement its various projects and initiatives in line with the vision and ambitions of the Government of Dubai to make the Emirate the smartest and happiest city in the world.

“The RTA also strives to play an active role in achieving this vision, which is based on excellence, innovation, and future foresight, while leveraging advanced technologies in the field of smart and sustainable transportation.”

The Metro Blue Line will enhance connectivity between key districts, including Mirdif, Silicon Oasis, Creek Harbour, and Festival City. Upon completion, the line is expected to accommodate up to 320,000 passengers per day.

Established in 1944, Parsons has a regional presence for over 65 years. It has worked with more than 400 rail and transit clients globally, managing complex infrastructure projects from concept to completion.