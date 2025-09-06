Saudi airports and airlines ranked: Saudia and Riyadh’s King Khalid top GACA index

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has released its air transport service index for July 2025, ranking Saudi airlines and airports by the number of passenger complaints.

A total of 1,974 complaints were submitted during the month.

The top-ranked airlines were:

Saudia led the ranking with the fewest complaints — 31 per 100,000 passengers — and achieved a 98 per cent resolution rate

Flynas came second with 36 complaints per 100,000 passengers, resolving 100 per cent of cases on time

Flyadeal ranked third with 40 complaints per 100,000 passengers, also maintaining a 100 per cent resolution rate

The most frequent issues reported by passengers were related to flights, baggage, and tickets.

Saudi aviation satisfaction

Among international airports with more than six million passengers annually, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh recorded the fewest complaints, with just 23 cases, all resolved on time.

For international airports handling fewer than six million passengers, Taif International Airport led with only three complaints, resolved at a 100 per cent rate.

In the domestic category, King Saud Airport ranked first, receiving just two complaints, also with a 100 per cent resolution rate.

GACA said it publishes the monthly index to help travellers make informed choices and to encourage competition among service providers.

The authority has also introduced initiatives such as issuing service guidelines to airport partners and training airline employees on passenger rights.