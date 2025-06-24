Saudi Arabia and the UK enter one-stop airport security agreement

Passengers traveling from airports in the United Kingdom via Saudi Arabia will no longer be required to undergo security screening during transit.

This was made possible following a one-stop security agreement signed between the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the United Kingdom.

The agreement – signed in London by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA, and Dr Rannia Leontaridi, Director General for Aviation, Maritime, and Security at the UK Department for Transport – is a step toward enhancing the experience of transit passengers by streamlining security procedures at Saudi Arabian airports.

Completed UK security procedures will be recognised in Saudi Arabia

Security procedures completed at UK airports will be recognised at Saudi airports, allowing for faster connections and reduced transit times, while maintaining the highest international standards of aviation safety and security.

Mohammed Al-Fawzan, Executive Vice President for Aviation Security at GACA, commented: “This agreement reflects the high level of trust and alignment between the security frameworks of both countries.

“It is expected to enhance the passengers’ journey by reducing wait times and eliminating redundant security checks. It will also improve airport and airline efficiency by shortening turnaround times and strengthening operational coordination through the exchange of best practices and risk data.”

The agreement is another strategic step in positioning Saudi Arabia as a global aviation hub, supporting the goals of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and Vision 2030 to enhance air connectivity and facilitate seamless international travel.