Saudi Arabia signs $586m port privatisation deals to boost logistics sector

Saudi Arabia has signed SR2.2bn ($586m) worth of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) privatisation contracts for multi-purpose cargo terminals at eight major ports .

The deals were signed by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) in cooperation with the National Centre for Privatisation, and witnessed by Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of Mawani.

The contracts span a 20-year period and were awarded to Saudi Global Ports (SGP) and Red Sea Gateway Terminal, two of the Kingdom’s leading logistics firms.

Saudi port privatisation deals

King Abdulaziz Port (Dammam), Jubail Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port (Jubail), Ras Al-Khair Port Western coast: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahd Industrial Port (Yanbu), Jazan Port

Strategic goals and impact:

Modernize cargo handling infrastructure using state-of-the-art cranes, stackers, and trucks

Reduce truck turnaround times and vessel berth times

Increase container capacity and operational efficiency

Attract further private investment into Saudi Arabia’s logistics ecosystem

Strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub

Minister Al Jasser underscored that the transport and logistic ecosystem will continue boosting partnerships with the private sector across all regions and sectors in the Kingdom.

He noted that the new privatisation contracts are an extension of strategic partnerships established by Mawani with major national and international specialised companies to empower the maritime transport sector, support economic diversification, and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub.