Sharjah announces 35% traffic fine discount

Sharjah has announced a new incentive-driven policy to encourage timely settlement of traffic fines, offering motorists discounts of up to 35 per cent under a resolution approved by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The decision was made during the council’s latest meeting, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, also Deputy Ruler and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The new policy offers a 35 per cent discount on traffic fines—including the base financial penalty, impoundment period charges, vehicle storage fees, and any late penalties—if the fine is settled within 60 days of the violation.

Sharjah traffic fine discount

Motorists who miss the 60-day window can still benefit from a 25 per cent discount, but only on the financial penalty, provided the payment is made within one year of the offense.

However, the council clarified that serious traffic violations will not be eligible for these discounts.