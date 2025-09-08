UAE aviation sector fuels 207,000 jobs and $92bn economy as DXB stays world’s busiest airport

The UAE aviation sector has taken flight from humble 1930sorigins to an economic powerhouse with more than 205,000 direct jobs and a $92bn impact on the national economy.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has launched a new series of analytical reports titled “A Closer Look: Civil Aviation in the UAE,” designed to provide deeper insights into the milestones, challenges, and future opportunities shaping the nation’s aviation sector.

The series will spotlight the UAE’s strategic role as a global aviation hub, built on world-class infrastructure and forward-looking policies that have turned civil aviation into a cornerstone of national development.

The UAE’s aviation journey began in the 1930s as a refuelling stop in Sharjah, before taking off with the establishment of Dubai Airport in 1960.

Today, the country’s network includes 12 certified airports (eight international), 100 heliports, 35 UAE-registered operators, and 383 foreign carriers.

Passenger traffic through UAE airports has surged 33.6 per cent in the past decade, with current airport capacity exceeding 160 million passengers annually. Dubai International Airport (DXB) remains the world’s busiest for international travellers, recording 5.34 million outbound seats in August 2025 alone, according to OAG.

The United Arab Emirates now connects to 304 airports in 109 countries via 189 bilateral air transport agreements, while national carriers operate more than 4,800 weekly flights worldwide with a registered fleet of 960 aircraft.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the UAE’s air transport sector contributes more than $92bn annually to the national economy, accounting for around 18 per cent of GDP.

Direct aviation employment stands at 206,800 jobs, generating $26.6bn (5.3 per cent of GDP), while the wider sector sustains almost 991,500 jobs across supply chains, tourism, and related industries.

The UAE is also the world’s seventh-largest air cargo market, handling 4.36 million tonnes in 2024.

The GCAA report highlights the country’s push into sustainable aviation fuel, advanced air mobility, and autonomous aircraft systems, ensuring the sector not only meets today’s demand but is also equipped for tomorrow.

By aligning strategic investments with innovation, the United Arab Emirates has positioned its skies as among the busiest in the world, with more than one million air traffic movements in 2024.

Civil aviation, the GCAA said, continues to embody the nation’s vision of sustainable growth, connectivity, and global leadership.

