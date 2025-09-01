UAE GCAA launches F.O.C.U.S. digital platform for aviation operators

The General Civil Aviation Authority ( GCAA ) has launched the Flight Operations Centralised Unified System (F.O.C.U.S.), a digital platform that streamlines interactions between foreign and national air operators and aviation stakeholders across the UAE.

F.O.C.U.S. provides a unified gateway for air operators seeking operational approvals to UAE airports.

The platform offers information and links with key entities within the country through one website.

“The launch of F.O.C.U.S. marks a pivotal milestone in our digital transformation journey. This platform is part of our broader vision to integrate federal and local aviation entities under one umbrella, making processes more agile and responsive to operators’ needs,” Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA said, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The system aims to simplify compliance procedures and reduce processing times for aviation operators. It connects operators to regulatory updates through a single interface.

“F.O.C.U.S. represents a leap forward in how we engage with the aviation community. Our goal is to simplify compliance, reduce processing time, and connect operators to the latest regulatory updates through a single, user-friendly interface,” Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs Sector added.

The GCAA has implemented the first rollout of the system. Further phases will introduce expanded partnerships and features as part of the authority’s vision for a digital aviation ecosystem.

The system demonstrates the GCAA’s commitment to Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) and driving efficiency through process simplification.