Dubai refocuses tourism message in new global campaign

Dubai is stepping up its international marketing campaign to attract tourists as the emirate continues to open up its attractions after the coronavirus crisis.

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) is launching a new global campaign called Live Your Story, which aims to create a “transformative shift” in the way it positions Dubai from a city of iconic skyscrapers and landmarks to a destination that celebrates the cultures of over 200 nationalities.

The campaign was launched as a digital activation on Emirates’ popular inflight entertainment system, and will be gradually rolled out this month in 20 languages and via multiple platforms in key source markets that have reopened amid the pandemic.

The campaign encourages visitors to enjoy much more than the world famous landmarks and attractions that are synonymous with Dubai’s tourism offering.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism, said: “As Dubai continues to welcome international tourists, we are also constantly looking at innovative ways to sustain global interest and consideration for the city as the first choice destination for travellers.

“With an ever-evolving destination proposition, Dubai is renowned for its array of offerings that visitors can enjoy, whether they are first timers or repeat visitors.

“However, as we make the transition to the new normal, people will be seeking unique and personalised travel experiences, and this campaign highlights our readiness to cater to such preferences. Live Your Story shows a transformative shift in the way we position Dubai from a city of iconic skyscrapers and landmarks to a destination that celebrates the cultures of over 200 nationalities and provides a range of diverse experiences.”

He added that the Live Your Story tagline will serve as the new foundation for a new customer-focused approach that Dubai Tourism will adopt for all future marketing efforts.

The launch comes after tourism chief Helal Al Marri said the scars on Dubai’s tourism industry caused by the global coronavirus pandemic will not take long to heal.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing

The city reopened its doors to international travellers three months ago following an intense period of lockdown as part of government measures to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

Al Marri, who is director general, Dubai Tourism, told the AHIC On the road conference last month: “The reality is, we do not see, at this time, any long-term impact on the travel and tourism industry. People want to travel, we see that by the searches we have online, we see that through the extensive surveys and our research.”

Dubai welcomed approximately 16.7 million visitors in 2019. Prior to the pandemic, it had the stated aim of reaching 20 million arrivals by 2020, with a further target of between 23-25 million visitors by 2025.