Rebound in eating out will be slow amid ongoing crisis, says top UAE FMCG exec

Hopes of an early rebound for the ‘out-of-home’ food sector in the Gulf region to the pre-pandemic sales levels have been dashed with the second wave of the virus infection, according to a top FMCG executive.

The segment, which mainly caters to restaurants, pubs and airlines, among others, has suffered a decline of about 40 percent over the last nine months, although this represents an improvement from the 80-90 percent losses suffered in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic still continues – second wave going on, so it is early for out-of-home consumption to come to pre-pandemic levels,” Arzu Alibaz, global CEO of out of home business for IFFCO, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

UAE-based IFFCO, which manufactures and markets mass market food products, runs 80 operations in 33 countries and employs more than 12,000 people.

“Out of home consumption has dramatically fallen by 80 percent in the start of the pandemic, where nearly all public spaces were closed due to extreme pandemic measures until June. Countries have started to gradually open public spaces after the first shock, however, out of home consumption has never been restored to pre-pandemic levels yet,” the CEO added.

Arzu Alibaz, global CEO for IFFCO

Alibaz, however, pointed out that the performance of the FMCG sector, on an overall basis, was good in the last 9-month period due to increased consumer demand in retail and in-home consumption.

“For ‘in-home’ consumption, FMCG really performed well, but this was clearly coming at the expense of ‘out-of-home’ consumption.”

Alibaz said contrary to the industry trend, IFFCO has performed well during the pandemic.

“Regarding IFFCO’s out-of-home business unit, I can say that when the market declined up to by 80 percent, the company has only experienced a single digit decline and recovered sales lost after August.”

She also revealed that IFFCO has significantly increased its market share in the ‘out-of-home’ business segment during the pandemic.

“We have launched special SKUs (stock keeping units) for changing out- of-home requirements like delivery channel and cloud kitchens,” she revealed, adding that the company’s biggest strength was to give solutions to its customers with new product ranges for changing consumer behaviours.

“We see the big differentiation not in product groups but in channels. Out-of-home industry has 16 core and 64 sub channels.”

Alibaz also said that while the company has seen the biggest decline in hotel and airline catering, there was a quick recovery in the QSR (quick service restaurant) segment, whose operation moved to online order and home delivery during the pandemic period.

The top executive added that the company has demonstrated strong and repeatable performance across all the regions, like it has performed in its home base in the UAE during the pandemic period.

Alibaz also said the pandemic has seen many in the industry making a faster transformation to become omni-channel players.

“Online channel transformation was always on the agenda of the brick and mortar retail stores, but it was not actually an urgent priority for them. Everyone was waiting for a future where online commerce will increase, however they were not heavily transforming themselves, they were not in a rush before the pandemic.

“With the start of the pandemic, it suddenly became a win or lose situation where many of the retailers really outperformed themselves for that kind of transformation.

“Also, food delivery players became online groceries as they see the opportunity in the market, forcing the traditional b&m stores more and more to transform,” she revealed.