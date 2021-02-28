Adventure the name of the game at new Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

Let’s get one thing clear from the start, the renowned explorer and adventurer Bear Grylls probably packed less for a month-long expedition through the Pyrenees that we did for an overnight stay at his new camp in the heart of the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah mountains.

The hair-dryer and straighteners remained in Dubai, but in their place was a vast collection of clothes, more akin to one of Grylls’s treks to the North Pole, than a night in the Northern Emirates.

It was a two-hour drive up Emirates Road but the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is a complete world away from Dubai. If Ras Al Khaimah operates at a more relaxed pace than its near neighbour Dubai, then up in the mountains at Jebel Jais it’s almost horizontal – not the drive there, unfortunately, that’s still hectic with various SUVs charging up and down the mountain at break-neck speeds.

The camp, which has an intimate feel with just nine recycled and redesigned cabins, is far enough back off the road and down at the edge of a wadi, to not be disturbed by the rat-race. And as day turns into night, the headlights are replaced by the stars lighting up the evening.

Before all that though, there is the adventure part.

Guests can choose to take part in instructor-led survival courses or activities such as mountain biking and climbing, as well as self-guided and instructor-led hikes.

Our challenge was a 30-metre abseil, which for someone who is utterly afraid of heights, and my wife who had never done such a thing before, was certainly a challenge.

Fortunately, our instructor for the day, Tom, was patient and was an expert at putting everyone at ease, including a group of half-a-dozen or so kids (the age limit for the camp is eight-years-old), who were joined by slightly nervous looking parents and were clearly a lot braver than I was as my legs shook almost uncontrollably at the edge of the rock face.

With our journey down safely negotiated it was back to camp.

Each cabin has its own private BBQ area, where you can cook your own food, and dining space. Inside the accommodation was surprisingly impressive, with an AC system for the warmer months, a large double bed and single bunk, fridge, cupboard space, toilet and shower.

Those who have been in Dubai maybe too long, be warned, the cutlery and crockery provided must be washed and cleaned before checking out – there are no maids or serving staff – this is survival after all. There is a small shop in reception where snacks, juices, tea and coffee can be bought, but aside from that you bring what you need.

Guests can converge around the communal camp fire or relax outside their own cabins, which are well-insulated against any noise from outdoors when it comes to getting some well-earned shut eye.

Our morning brought us one final challenge as Tom led the group down into the wadi, where we learned survival tips, including building a makeshift shelter and navigation skills and sampled dried meal worms, which weren’t as bad as I’d feared.

All this was done under strict Covid-19 guidelines, with face masks worn and hand sanitiser readily available.

The venture offers an intense 24-hour survival experience, a 24-hour family survival course, a half-day survival course and an eight-hour survival course.

All are worth exploring, but our time at camp had come to an end, prompting all our clothes – much of which had never been worn – to be packed up. We’ll know better next time, and there will definitely be a next time.

For more information, visit https://www.beargryllscamp.ae/