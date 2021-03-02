UAE’s Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah hotels see boost last year despite coronavirus

For hotels in the UAE’s Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, average daily rates rose last year by 7 percent and 1 percent, respectively, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an industry expert has said.

The Middle East region was a top performer globally in 2020, despite challenges the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has posed to the sector, recent STR and Colliers International data show.

After strict lockdowns across the emirates, UAE hotels promoted a number of staycation packages to boost domestic tourism as borders largely remained shut. Following lockdown, however, Dubai was one of the first cities to reopen to international tourists, giving the city another boost.

Average occupancy rates hovered around 45 percent last year, and the UAE had an average occupancy rate of 51.7 percent.

“Although these figures were 29.3 percent and 16.5 percent down year-on-year, given the challenges presented by the pandemic, it is a remarkable achievement and proves just how resilient the hotel sector is in the UAE and wider Middle East,” Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said.

“I am certain that many hoteliers in the Middle East are now preparing for a V-shaped recovery, especially with the successful rollout of the vaccine and the ensuing herd immunity,” added Curtis.