How vaccination programmes are helping Seychelles attract Dubai visitors

Countries with a high percentage of their population vaccinated are attracting global travellers as coronavirus still runs rampant in some parts of the world.

Seychelles is one such country. The small island nation is among the global leaders in inoculation rates and is looking to kick-start air travel to and from Dubai, another world leader when it comes to vaccinating its population.

Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, has introduced weekly direct flights from Dubai to the Seychelles running between March 27 and May 29.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arabian Business, the CEO of Air Seychelles discusses how the airline is recovering from the pandemic and why he believes the new travel route, and Seychelles, will capitalise on pent-up demand among travellers.

With the Seychelles and the UAE among the world leaders in vaccinating its populations, this must feel like a real opportunity to kick start air travel between two ‘good actors’?

Monitoring the ongoing developments within the global travel trade, it is clear that opening of countries will be highly dependent on their vaccination level. As tourism remains one of the main pillars of the Seychelles economy and with the UAE having a significant rate of its population vaccinated, the Seychelles opening up to global tourism in March is an opportune time for Air Seychelles to tap into the UAE market.

Remco Althuis, CEO of Air Seychelles

Based on both countries’ vaccination levels, accessibility for visitors at both destinations has become much easier because travellers right now are not looking at destinations with quarantine restriction but countries with high vaccination levels allowing visitors to move around at their own pace and time.

Seychelles has managed to reach the top of the ladder in having a high number of its population vaccinated, thus visitors regardless of their vaccination status require only a negative PCR test done 72 hours prior to travelling and no need to quarantine upon arrival. As this is the same principle applicable for visitors travelling into Dubai, it is definitely a good time to kick start air travel between the two countries.

You are launching this seasonal route to Dubai, how much pent-up demand do you see for this route? What’s the business case for the launch now?

Ninety percent of the bookings we have so far originate from Dubai, so the demand is there. Within the Indian Ocean, not all regions have lifted their travel restrictions, so Air Seychelles has a good advantage in building momentum in this market. To stimulate the demand, besides the various awareness and public relations activities being done, we are also offering attractive fares to UAE travellers planning their trip to the Seychelles. These are prices never seen before in the market to this premium destination.

Dubai International Airport Terminal 3

The business case remains on track and we are expecting more demand for the upcoming spring break. The flight schedule has been carefully timed to meet all travel segments, with departures from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 set on Saturday mornings and returning flights on Friday afternoon, providing travellers a full week of relaxation in the Seychelles.

The aviation industry has had to evolve to bring in a number of measures to combat coronavirus, what’s Air Seychelles’ journey been on this?

In early 2020, Air Seychelles had to transform its business model to focus on operating cargo and repatriation flights due to closure of borders. As a preventive measure against Covid-19, the team had to transform the operations with all the health protocols as requested by each country of destination. It was not an easy process and I am happy to say that when travel was almost at a standstill in the Indian Ocean, the Air Seychelles A320neo aircraft was spotted at over 40 new destinations across the globe, carrying essential cargo in addition to connecting stranded families and loved ones together.

Even amidst the pandemic, we continue to remain a full service carrier. As per the new norm, passengers and crew are wearing masks when on-board with full protective equipment at certain destinations in line with regulations and guests’ temperatures are being taken prior to boarding the aircraft. Even with these changes, we continue to maintain our service level on-board the aircraft and we look forward to welcoming our guests with our warm creole hospitality.

How big a hit has coronavirus had on Air Seychelles passenger numbers, when do you see (or are planning for) travel numbers to return to pre-pandemic levels?

If we are to assess the airline’s productivity rate in 2019 versus 2020, there was over 75 percent reduction in bookings on the international network whilst on the domestic network, the capacity dropped by 57 percent.

The travel numbers returning to the pre-pandemic levels will all depend on the easing of restrictions globally due to vaccination efficacy leading to reopening of the key source markets. For Seychelles, we are noticing a tangible increase in bookings during the third quarter of 2021 onwards, however the situation remains dynamic due to the unprecedented operating environment. It is going to be a long process to reach full pre-pandemic capacity given that the vaccination programme and lockdowns in some countries are still ongoing.

Do you think the general public have missed flying? What is it about that experience you think they’ll love again?

Yes, the general public has definitely missed flying. With some countries being in lockdown for over a year now, people have stayed indoors for so long and have not had the chance to go on vacation.

I am sure the sooner restrictions are lifted and people start to experience some certainty and normalcy in their everyday life, the demand for travel will pick up. I think the requirements upon entry and the ability of movement without restrictions at a particular destination is what people will love again. The easier the access upon arrival, the increasing desire to travel will be there.

How big do you see the tourism opportunity for coronavirus safe travel destinations such as Dubai and the Seychelles thanks to the vaccination levels and other elements?

Air Seychelles maintains a well-established partnership with the health and tourism authorities locally and to further build the awareness of Seychelles as a safe travel destination, a lot of work has been done behind the scenes to assure the safety of all travellers.

UAE travellers having doubts can rest assured that the tourism industry has been well prepared on the measures to be taken as a mitigation against the spread of Covid-19 with safety being the highest priority. Even if quarantine is not applicable upon arrival, social distancing and the wearing of masks remains the norm. With the ideal weather at this time of the year, I do not see why UAE travellers will not seize this great opportunity to visit the Seychelles.

Do you think a vaccination passport will help the aviation industry? Give us your thinking either way.

In the short-term, meaning the next two to three years, it would be helpful but I don’t think we will get unity on a common platform or standard, which would most likely take two to three years to agree on.

In the meantime, it’s going to be a challenge dealing with different types of vaccination cards, PCR results etc. The manpower effort in managing these documents at check-in will remain.

Long-term, once the world has reached an acceptable vaccination status, we see this dissipating, and only being relevant to parts of the world that will still be affected (like yellow fever).

Seychelles for a week from Dubai: give us your elevator pitch

The best deal you can get for travel to the Seychelles is now with Air Seychelles. With prices starting at $350 roundtrip, it’s never been more affordable to visit paradise. Come now to enjoy the beauty of the country and the pristine beaches all to yourself! If you are tired of being indoors and want to completely disconnect from the bustling city life, Seychelles is the ideal location for a totally laid-back relaxing holiday. The weather at the moment is perfect so why miss this great opportunity.