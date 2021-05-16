Ras Al Khaimah will invest AED500 million in sustainable tourism

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) will invest AED500 million ($136m) in 20 sustainable tourism development projects across the emirate as part of a partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new projects are in line with the emirate’s strategy to be the go-to destination for nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility and authenticity.

“This multi-million investment plan further demonstrates our resolve and commitment to tourism, despite the global challenges faced this past year that continue to shake our industry today,” Raki Phillips, chief executive officer of RAKTA said at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 on Sunday.

RAKTA, in 2020, said it would aim to attract 1.5 million tourists annually by 2021.

“These projects also align with our vision and strategy moving forward with our new brand identity, based on the destination’s natural topography – the sea, desert and of course, our spectacular mountains – as well as our desire to progress, grow and evolve in tune with tourism aspirations and needs.”

Raki Phillips, chief executive officer of RAKTA

There are new beachfront, mountain, desert and land projects in the works. New projects include experiences ranging from pop-up hotels to a bicycle pump track, a basecamp, an F&B village, oyster/scallop diving, and a glamping experience.

As international borders shut to curb the spread of coronavirus, Ras Al Khaimah saw a surge in local tourism as UAE residents turned to staycations to scratch the travel itch.