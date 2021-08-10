Dubai’s DXB prepares for passenger rush after relaxation of Covid rules

More than a million air passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport over the next few days after the UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several countries.

Dubai Airports has urged travellers to plan their journeys in advance as DXB is preparing for what could be the hub’s busiest weekends so far this year.

The world’s busiest international airport is expecting to handle more than a million passengers between August 12-22 with daily peaks averaging 100,000 passengers during weekends.

The surge is the outcome of a coinciding of the seasonal peak at the end of the summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE with recent changes in travel regulations for the UAE affecting several countries, a statement said.

The UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several Asian and African countries including India, while the UK upgraded the UAE to its amber list of countries opening travel for certain category of travellers.

“We are prepared, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience at DXB. But given the recent changes in travel requirements, which can often differ depending on the starting point and the destination of a journey, passengers can make a big difference to their airport experience by following a few simple rules and tips,” said Essa Al Shamsi, vice president of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.

“Considering that volume of passengers will be significantly higher in the arrivals area during this period, it is important that meeters and greeters do not congest the road in the terminal forecourt and that they pick up their arriving friends and family in comfort by using the car park or valet service,” he added.

DXB said it continues to take comprehensive measures to maintain the health, safety and wellbeing of customers and staff across its facilities.

These measures include periodic cleaning, facilitating the testing of inbound passengers and vaccination of airport staff, social distancing markers, providing hand sanitiser stations around the airport, use of protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, availability of PPE and facilities for the safe disposal and handling of biohazard material (PPEs), in addition to increased levels of sanitisation in compliance with international standards as set out by relevant local and federal authorities.