How Emirates plans to respond to the UK’s amber list ruling for the UAE

Emirates said on Wednesday that it will increase its services to 73 weekly flights to the UK by October following the recent announcement that the UAE has been removed from the country’s air travel red list.

With the recent announcements of the UAE easing entry protocols for 12 countries, and the UK adding the UAE to its amber list, Emirates said it is actively responding to the spike in travel demand across its network by scaling up of its operations.

In line with the easing of restrictions, the airline will be restoring capacity across 29 cities on its network on over 270 flights as well as fine-tuning its schedules to boost frequencies and capacity.

By October, the airline said it will increase its services to 73 weekly flights to the UK, including a six times a day London Heathrow operation; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham and daily services to Glasgow.

From Wednesday, Emirates has started serving London Heathrow (pictured below) with three daily flights, all operated by its flagship A380. Throughout August and September, Emirates will gradually increase its operations to London Heathrow, and by the middle of October, the airline will have restored its operations to six daily flights, of which four will be served by the A380.

In the United States, Emirates currently flies to 12 cities on over 70 weekly flights and will be adding additional frequencies to Houston, Boston and San Francisco over the course of August.

The airline will also be boosting capacity on its four weekly services to New York JFK to its flagship A380 from Friday.

Emirates has also increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to 11 weekly flights, with the addition of four linked flights with Durban, and the airline also flies to and from Cape Town with three weekly services.

The airline has also reinstated capacity on its flights to and from Lusaka (linked with Harare) and Entebbe with five weekly flights each.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates said it continues to expand its network “safely and sustainably”, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions.

The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network.