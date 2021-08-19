Kuwait restarts flights to Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

According to a report on state-run news agency KUNA “the decision was made in a cabinet meeting which underlined that flights with these countries would be subject to measures identified by Kuwait’s ministerial coronavirus emergency committee”.

Meanwhile, incoming travellers who have received unapproved Covid-19 vaccines are required to take one more shot of one of four government-approved vaccines in order to enter the country.

The Kuwaiti government only recognises Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson as approved vaccines against the virus. Unapproved vaccines include Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik V.

Earlier regulations, namely for arriving passengers to obtain two shots of the approved vaccines or one shot of Johnson & Johnson, still stand, according to the decision.

People vaccinated inside Kuwait are asked to show their vaccination certificates as soon as they arrive in the country via the ‘Immune’ and ‘Kuwait Mobile ID’ apps. However, passengers vaccinated out of the country should submit their documents, containing their names as written in their passports, the vaccine make, the date of immunisation, the administering body and the QR code for the documents to be verified electronically.