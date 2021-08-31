Abu Dhabi adds Oman, Qatar, Maldives to Covid-19 green list

Abu Dhabi has added 22 new countries to its Covid-19 green list for travel into the emirate, with passengers from Oman, Qatar and the Maldives no longer needing to quarantine upon arrival in the UAE capital.

Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy, Japan and Portugal have also been added to the list. Israel and the United States have been removed. The rule change takes effect from Wednesday at 12.01am.

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated green list will take another PCR test on day six (day of arrival counts as day one). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from green list countries will also take a PCR test on days six and nine.

The UAE is now welcoming travellers by land coming from Oman, and from Wednesday the sultanate is set to allow tourists to visit.

Green list countries now include: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Comoros, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Luxembourg, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Province of China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Ukraine.