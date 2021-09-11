UAE-based Gulf Craft expands footprint in Europe

Boat and yacht maker Gulf Craft is expanding across Europe with eight new distribution partners across 12 countries, following a 42 percent increase in orders in the first half of 2021 ahead of the Cannes Yachting Festival.

In addition to growing its global footprint in the US, Australia and the Middle East, UAE-based Gulf Craft has entered markets in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal, among others.

“This year has been exceptionally robust for us with a strong order book and the delivery of our Majesty 175 and other superyachts. These have further established our strengths in manufacturing boats and yachts from composites – a method that is now gaining popularity in Europe, traditionally a steel boat market. We are now leading the global boating conversation around composite-built superyachts with strong demand from Europe and other global markets. To meet this, we have expanded our footprint in Europe,” said Gulf Craft CEO Talal Nasralla.

Gulf Craft has built more than 10,000 boats already, serving clients around the world. The 2019 AEU Safety Award Winner, Gulf Craft was awarded ‘Best in the Show’ at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for its 43.3m Majesty 140 superyacht.

“We can offer our customers in Europe a high-quality vessel to suit their needs. For instance, our Nomad SUV series is well suited to the Nordic region’s cooler climate because it has been designed with an enclosed cabin which is unique to explorer boats currently available in the market,” added Nasralla.